Pine Hill (AL) Police Officer Ricky Anthony Pugh was shot three times while serving a warrant against a suspect wanted for attempted murder early Friday morning.
12 News reports that the suspect, Ida Robinson, has since been arrested for the attempted murder charge.
Additional charges are expected after Robinson allegedly shot Officer Pugh.
Pugh was serving the warrant around 1 a.m. with other law enforcement from the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office when he was struck by gunfire.
Jackson said Pugh was hit twice in the leg and once in the hand. He was transported to a Mobile area hospital to recover.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
