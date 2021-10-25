Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of murder in the shooting deaths of his grandfather and great-grandmother in South Carolina, according to reports.

Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott was stationed in Germany, but has since been extradited to South Carolina to face charges in the double homicide of Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, at the family home in rural Richburg last year, Law&Crime reported.

Gene Rogers was Scott’s grandfather, and Billie Rogers was his great-grandmother, according to The State, citing the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were found dead from gunshot wounds on June 20, 2020. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said at the time the deaths were being investigated as a homicide, The Herald reported.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office announced the True Bill indictment by the Grand Jury on Monday, and that Scott was in custody.

Sheriff Max Dorsey announces the arrest of Gene Alexzander (“Alex”) Scott, age 24, of Columbia, SC, for the double murder of his grandparents at their home on Doe Street in the Richburg area of Chester County. pic.twitter.com/xSbAwpUohn — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 25, 2021

“Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, the US Army was notified and Scott, who was currently serving in Germany, was taken into custody by the Military Police,” the sheriff’s office said.

Since the Rogers’ bodies were discovered in June of 2020, the investigation has been “ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

“The Copley Ohio Police Department got involved when we learned that a witness, who had relevant information about the crime, lived within their jurisdiction,” Grant Suskin, a spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, told Law&Crime. “We worked with them to gather information as it pertained to this individual and the crime that occurred.”

Scott was returned to South Carolina to face the charges on Saturday.

According to court records, he is charged with two counts of murder and one charge of possessing a weapon during the the commission of a violent crime.

Scott’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 30.
















