Six dead after tour bus collides with box truck in upstate New York

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, N.Y. – A horrific crash occurred between a tour bus and freight truck in the Town of Louisville, New York. Six people were killed and three injured, one critically, in the Saturday collision. The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) will send a 6-member team to St. Lawrence County as part of the investigation with the New York State Police, TV station WWNY reported.

Officials referred to the wreck as a “gruesome” tragedy. As many as 15 people were on the bus when it crashed with the box truck around 6:02 a.m. on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a small town on the US-Canada border, said the New York State Police. The driver was the only person in the truck, according to WWNY.

State Police provided the following overview:

On January 28, 2023 around 6:02 a.m., State Police members responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville. Initial investigation found at around 6:02 a.m., the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck verses a 2013 express bus. State Police are assisted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s department, multiple fire and rescue teams; Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena, and Seaway Valley. The victims were transported to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to the scene as well. State Police would like everyone to be aware the road will be shut down until further notice. State Highway 37 from St. Lawrence County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road.

The highway was shut down to traffic for 12 hours Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Officials said emergency crews did an “amazing job” in dealing with the catastrophic scene. Many people on the bus didn’t speak English, WWNY reported.

“Everybody worked really good together. Everybody was on the same page. But like I said it was a very difficult scene for everyone there,” said Matt Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director, “We had ambulances from Potsdam from Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfork. We were not lacking transporting agencies or EMTS.”

“We reached out to the three closest hospitals. They got back to us within minutes of what their capacities were. I know they called in staff,” said Denner.

The cause of the multiple person traffic fatality remains ongoing as the NYSP accident reconstruction team investigates.

Photos of the scene showed an accumulation of foot-high snow on the side of the highway and WWNY reported there might have been reduced visibility at the time of the collision.

The bus appears to be affiliated with the solar energy company LBFNY, based in central New York, The Post reported.

Authorities said the Penske box truck was a rental and carried a full load of cargo.