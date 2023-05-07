Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

My God has kept me from shootings in my 26 year career. Yes I came close many times, but thankfully at the last millisecond, the suspects complied.

In saying this, I am no way shape or form stating that I’m a good cop because I haven’t shot anyone. One of the things I hate is when someone says to me “that’s because you are one of the good ones.”

That’s not true. I know cops who are far better cops than I am, who were put in a terrible position to have to use deadly force. Unless they were involved in an egregious shooting (like the shootings of Walter Scott, Laquan McDonald or Oscar Grant) where it is painfully obvious the officer had ill intent, most cops who have been in shootings are still wonderful people, who had to make a tough call in the heat of a dangerous moment.

Police shootings are an unfortunate part of the job. 800,000 men and women police 340,000,000 people in this nation. And the negative exception of that massive number many of us will have to confront if we are proactive in efforts to keep people safe.

I have five years left. I continue to pray that I never have to discharge my weapon. But it is always possible, because my job is as unpredictable as humanity is.

Should it happen, I pray you all remember that.

Reposted with permission from the author.