KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A police officer was injured and one person was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, police said. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to reports of a male suspect, possibly armed, at the school around 3:15 p.m.

“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” KPD wrote on Facebook. “A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.”

Police said one male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims, Fox News reported.

Multiple agencies are at the scene of the shooting in Austin-East Magnet High School, according to police.

Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was assisting the Knoxville Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said earlier that agents have gone to the school. The bureau, which is the state’s top crime-fighting agency, didn’t elaborate but said it would provide more information later.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted later Monday that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured and students who were not involved have been released to their families.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon,” the Tennessee Department of Education tweeted. “The department stands ready to support.