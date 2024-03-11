BATAVIA, N.Y. — A sergeant with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in New York has died following a weekend incident at Batavia Downs Gaming. Two arrests have since been made in relation to his death, according to reports.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release about 12:45 a.m. Sunday that Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello died while working a special assignment at the Batavia Downs, WGRZ reported.

Sgt. Sanfratello and Batavia Downs security personnel were notified about an altercation inside the facility at the bar area, according to sheriff’s officials. After a verbal altercation, the sergeant, alongside casino security staff, began escorting two patrons out of the gaming establishment. The individuals were later identified as 33-year-old Michael J. Elmore, and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox.

While being escorted from the business, Wilcox became physically combative with Sgt. Sanfratello. As a result, she was taken into custody.

Once Wilcox was arrested, Elmore began to interfere and became physically combative, attacking the sergeant, according to the sheriff’s office.

A fight ensued and Batavia Downs security personnel along with civilians came to the aid of Sgt. Sanfratello with taking Elmore into custody.

During the melee, Sgt. Sanfratello became unresponsive, and CPR was initiated.

Despite life-saving efforts, the sergeant was later pronounced dead by the Genesee County coroner, reported WGRZ.

Elmore was subsequently charged with one felony count of aggravated manslaughter, one felony count of aggravated assault upon a police officer, and one felony count of burglary.

Wilcox is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of attempted assault.

Today Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello was beaten to death while breaking up a brawl. He had served with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in New York for 32 years, twice recognized as Officer of the Year. The war on cops continues. pic.twitter.com/OSVCXU2lvf — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 11, 2024

Elmore and Wilcox were both booked at the Genesee County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court on Tuesday.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Sunday afternoon, mourning the sergeant’s death:

It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that the Genesee County Sheriff reports the line-of-duty death of Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, age 54, who passed away on March 10, 2024, following his involvement in an incident while working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs. The City of Batavia Police Department will be leading the investigation into this incident. Sergeant Sanfratello served 32 years with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He began his career as a Dispatcher on February 29, 1992, was appointed a Deputy Sheriff in 1996, and in 2007, Sanfratello was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Sanfratello’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all the overwhelming support they have received from friends and fellow first responders.

Sgt. Sanfratello’s son shared a photo and a statement, according to WHEC.

“We would just like our privacy at this difficult time and he will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother and sheriff and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”