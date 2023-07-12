Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. – A middle school principal in the State of New York was arrested last week after he reportedly tried to lure a former student into having sex with him at a remote location, according to law enforcement authorities.

Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson, 55, was arrested on Friday. According to authorities, he faces charges, which include one count of felony luring a child and one count of misdemeanor third-degree attempted rape. When he was taken into custody he was found to be in possession of a box of condoms as well as McDonald’s chicken nuggets and a Grimace milkshake, Law&Crime reported.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office provided the following investigative overview in a press release:

The Principal of Johnson City Middle School is currently in custody on charges of luring a child and attempted rape. On July 7, 2023, Broome County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Daniel Erickson, age 55 of Greene, NY, following an investigation into suspicious behavior involving a minor that attends Johnson City High School. The investigation found that Erickson had been communicating via Snapchat with a 16-year-old female student, making statements and eventually overt actions to indicate he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor. Erickson agreed to meet with the student in a remote location with the intentions of engaging in sexual relations; however, detectives were at the location upon his arrival, and he was taken into custody without incident. Communication between Erickson and the minor had been taking place for at least one week prior to his arrest and during that time frame, Erickson had made multiple attempts to meet with her, including going to her home, however, that attempt was foiled when the victim did not come out to meet him. The initial conversation on Snapchat began with Daniel posing as a younger adult and subsequently using his position as the Johnson City Middle School Principal and school district database information to convince the 16-year-old girl who he really was. On July 5, 2022, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation and upon the BCSO’s involvement, there was no further risk of harm to the juvenile female at any time. As a result of the investigation, Daniel Erickson was charged with the following: Luring a Child, a Class E Felony

Attempted Rape in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor The investigation is currently ongoing.

As part of the aforementioned “overt actions” taken by Erickson, Sheriff Fred Akshar said the principal went to the meeting location with “a Grimace shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, and a box of condoms.”

“I commend our Detective Division for their excellent police work in putting the safety and welfare of this student above all while conducting a thorough investigation that ultimately brought this predator to justice,” Sheriff Akshar said. “I’d also like to thank the Johnson City School District and specifically Superintendent Eric Race for assisting in this investigation, cooperating and providing key information throughout.”

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting,” the sheriff continued. “If anyone in our community finds themselves in a similar situation, whether you are a student or a parent of a student, it’s critically important that you come forward immediately and make your school and law enforcement aware. A key word in the charges is attempted, because this horrific situation might have been worse if not for the family, the school district and law enforcement all working together to make sure Mr. Erickson was held accountable for his actions.”

Superintendent Race during a Monday press conference said that Erickson, a 20-year employee of the district, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further notice and added that he is prohibited from entering any district property or using any district equipment or devices, Law&Crime reported.

“The district is taking all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and the public,” Race said. “We understand the extreme, unfortunate and negative impacts Mr. Erickson’s alleged actions are causing our school district, our students, our parents, our community. You have my full commitment to do everything within my duty to uphold the safety of our students and I will continue that pledge as long as I’m in this role.”

Erickson was booked on the listed charges at the Broome County Correctional Facility. He is currently being held without bail.