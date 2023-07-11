Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – The New Rochelle Police Department in New York released body camera video showing the moments before an officer shot a theft suspect during a struggle.

Local news outlets were provided officers’ bodycam clips on July 3, the same day that one of them wounded the perpetrator during an officer-involved shooting (OIS) after the non-compliant man reportedly reached for one of their guns.

The New Rochelle Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a man had stolen food from a local grocery store, Fox News reported.

Officers Kari Bird, Gabrielle Chavarry and Detective Steven Conn confronted the suspect, identified as Jarrell Garris, 37, on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue in the city.

The footage shows two officers talking to Garris. “What were you doing in the store? You were eating the food?” one of them asked.

As Conn arrived on scene, he told Garris he was under arrest. As police tried to place Garris in handcuffs, he resisted and a struggle ensued.

“Tase him. Tase him. Tase him … He’s got a gun!” Conn yells. Garris put his hand on one of the officer’s belts, then the video cuts out prior to the actual OIS.

Garris remains in critical condition at the Westchester Medical Center, authorities said, despite Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., mistakenly releasing a statement Friday saying that Garris had died, Fox reported.

The quick release of bodycam footage led people to disagree on whether it should have been made public so quickly.

The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are conducting the shooting investigation.

New Rochelle is located about 25 miles north of New York City.

