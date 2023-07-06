Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TROY, N.Y. — A police K9 in New York State was stabbed 12 times while apprehending a burglary suspect early Wednesday morning. The police service dog (PSD) was transported to a veterinary hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

Officers with the Troy Police Department responded to reports of a suspect breaking into homes in the area of Donegal Avenue in the Emerald Greens neighborhood. One of the first units to arrive in the area was K9 Norbi and his handler, NEWS 10 reported.

K9 Norbi began tracking the suspect and led officers into a nearby wooded area. The PSD and his handler found the suspect and began taking the non-compliant man into custody.

“The K9 handler attempted to use a Taser,” said Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker. “It was ineffective to control the defendant. Luckily, additional officers were nearby at the scene.”

While apprehending the suspect, Barker said K9 Norbi suffered multiple stab wounds.

“As the dog engaged with the suspect, the suspect chose to begin stabbing our police dog Norby, at least 12 times is what we are told by our vet,” Barker said.

The suspect, later identified as Curtis Knockwood, was arrested and taken to a local hospital to be treated for bite injuries.

K9 Norby’s handler rushed his partner to Upstate Veterinary Specialties for emergency treatment. The medical team quickly stabilized the seriously injured dog, police said.

During the arrest encounter, another officer — not Norbi’s handler — suffered a broken foot.

Knockwood was later arraigned on several charges, which include the following:

Attempted Burglary 2nd (2 Counts)

Burglary 3rd (1 Count)

Criminal Possession of Burglars Tools (1 Count)

Criminal Mischief 4th (1 Count)

Petit Larceny (1 Count)

Criminal Trespass 3rd (1 Count)

Resisting Arrest (1 Count)

Assault 2nd (1 Count)

Menacing a Police Officer (1 Count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (1 Count)

Injuring a Police Animal (1 Count)

Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal (1 Count)

Twelve hours after sustaining serious stab wounds, K9 Norbi was released from the veterinary hospital.

As the bandaged PSD walked out of the facility with his handler, he received greeting lines of fellow law enforcement officers who were glad to see him in good spirits.

“We recognize that dogs are tools, but nonetheless, they are still members of our agency that we deal with and work with every single day,” Barker told NEWS 10.