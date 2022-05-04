Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff Rick Singleton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama released surveillance video that shows the moments corrections officer Vicky White departs the County Detention Center Friday morning with the suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. Both have disappeared and are considered fugitives, Law Officer reported.

The stunning escape was allegedly facilitated by Vicky White, who was the jail’s assistant director of corrections. A manhunt has been underway since the pair went missing.

The video shows a marked sheriff’s unit backing up to a jailhouse door before a woman described as Vicky White exits the driver’s side and walks into the facility, Fox News reported.

Moments later she exits, followed by the suspected killer Casey Cole White (no relation) who stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall.

The inmate is wearing handcuffs and leg shackles as Vicky White opens the back door and lets him into the vehicle. She returns to the driver’s seat before departing.

The footage is timestamped 9:30 a.m. on April 29, 2022, just minutes before the two drove away from the jail, according to investigators.

Casey White has murder charges pending in connection with the stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White told colleagues that she was taking Casey White, a convicted felon who was already serving a 75-year sentence for crimes spanning several states, to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She also said she felt ill and would go to see a doctor afterward.

Investigators later discovered that inmate White did not have an appointment at court and Vicki White’s alleged illness was believed to be a ruse to buy them more time as they made their getaway.

They left the jail at 9:41 a.m. Officer White told the booking officer that she was the only deputy available with a firearm certification, according to a timeline provided by investigators.

Police located the marked sheriff’s vehicle abandoned in a parking lot nearby hours later once they realized Vicky White’s phone was going straight to voicemail and Casey White had not been returned to his cell.

According to nearby surveillance video, the pair pulled into the parking lot around 9:49 a.m., Fox reported.

“The patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot,” Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday. “There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse.”

The pair reportedly disappeared in a copper-colored Ford Edge SUV.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the fugitives are likely heavily armed and certainly dangerous. The duo may be traveling with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and Vicky White’s service weapon, according to Fox.

U.S. Marshals can be contacted at 1-800-336-0102 from anyone who has information on the fugitives whereabouts.

