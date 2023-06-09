Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabama inmate who escaped from prison last year with the aid of a woman who worked as the assistant director of corrections was sentenced to life in prison for the getaway, which ultimately led to the woman’s death.

Casey White pleaded guilty to first-degree escape several weeks ago. As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed the felony murder charge he faced for the death of his girlfriend, Assistant Director Vicky White (no relation). He received the life sentence on Thursday, the Daily Wire reported.

Vicky White was on the run for 10 days with Casey White. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement authorities chased the fugitives. They crashed their car during the pursuit before she died by suicide as police closed in to make the arrests, Law Officer reported at the time.

Casey told the court during his sentencing that he still loves Vicky and that she was the first person who showed him affection in six years, WAAY 13 reported.

Law Officer article, May 10, 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama) Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained when she was being taken into custody following a 10-day manhunt for her and inmate Casey White.

The Alabama prison official responsible for helping accused murderer Casey White escape and leading law enforcement on a manhunt died in a hospital Monday evening after shooting herself, Daily Wire reported.

Vicky White, along with Casey White, were captured in Evansville, Indiana, Monday when the car they were driving reportedly crashed during a pursuit, Law Officer reported.

“She was hospitalized earlier with self-inflicted gunshot wounds after being taken into custody following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana, US Marshals previously told CNN. Her wounds were “very serious,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

The pair of fugitives were tracked to a hotel in Indiana, according to the New York Post.

At some point, Vicky White left the hotel wearing a wig and got behind the wheel of the Cadillac with Casey White. Police conducted a “rolling surveillance” until they chased the car, rammed it and it rolled over, AL.com reported.

“We got Casey White out who immediately announced that his wife had shot herself in the head and that he didn’t do it,’’ US Marshal of the Northern District of Alabama Marty Keely said, adding that the two were not married (or related).

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters that the duo’s escape “ended the way that we knew it would – they are in custody.”

