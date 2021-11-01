Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Fostoria, Ohio – An observant child in Ohio made a “demented” discovery inside their Halloween candy over the weekend, alerting police to a sewing needle planted inside a chocolate treat.

The tampered candy was distributed in Fostoria, a city located about 40 miles south of Toledo, during citywide trick-or-treating on Saturday, the Fostoria Police Division said Sunday.

“Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Chief Keith Loreno said in a written statement.

Both pieces of tampered candy had a sewing needle placed inside.

The child told police they received the candy while trick-or-treating in the area of North Union, Summit and Rock streets, authorities said the specific street it had been distributed on wasn’t immediately clear.

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital advised parents to take any candy their children received while trick-or-treating to the hospital on November 1st to be X-rayed for potential metal objects.