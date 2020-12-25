OCCOQUAN, Va. — A service dog who went missing after a car crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia almost two weeks ago has been found safe.

Andrew Breidenbach, a Richmond-area man with Post-traumatic stress, said his dog Kilo became startled and fled when he crashed on Dec. 13 and totaled his car, Fox News reported. The two have been together for four years.

The separation happened in Occoquan near the Prince William Parkway, headed northbound on I-95, about 25 miles south of Washington D.C.

I want to thank everyone who has helped with getting Kilo home. There have been so many shares on the stories that were… Posted by Andrew Breidenbach on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Ann-Marie Thacker Johnson, who helped organize a massive search for Kilo, told Inside Nova, a local news website that covers Northern Virginia, that volunteers came from as far as Maryland to help out. They were persistent. The search lasted nearly two weeks, with volunteers setting up motion-activated cameras and keeping an eye out in the area, as well as multiple tips being called in to police.