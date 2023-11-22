Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In a world that tells us we need more of everything, we’re seemingly discontent in the long run with most anything. Yet the person who lives with a spirit of thanksgiving will reside in a sense of peace—a condition that cannot be purchased or obtained without sacrifice.

Most boat owners are familiar with the adage, “The two best days in the life of a boat owner are the day you buy it and the day you sell it.” … Why? … Because ownership requires ongoing maintenance and upkeep, which often turns “fun” into a “chore,” not to mention a money pit.

Indeed, the excitement soon rubs off from most “toys” so we need to learn to be content and thrive with the possessions we have as well as our lot in life.

A mentor taught me to avoid the practice of comparing for two simple reasons: 1) You’ll get prideful if you exceed the benchmark; or, 2) You’ll get depressed if you don’t measure up.

“If you use comparisons for motivation, you are likely to be arrogant in your accomplishments,” he wisely cautioned. “The true test is whether you can be happy for anyone who has more than you while you spur yourself to be the best you can be given your talents, abilities, and resources.”

The book of Proverbs says that pride often leads to destruction in one form or another. … And depression is a lonely place with deceptive thoughts bouncing around in your head.

A man named Agur asked of God, “Keep falsehood and lies far from me; give me neither poverty nor riches, but give me only my daily bread.”

I am grateful for my daily sustenance along with a sense of peace since I have been taught to live with a spirit of thanksgiving, a practice that requires daily renewal.

Today, on Thanksgiving, I give thanks for:

Officers on patrol in my neighborhood.

Agents on the border.

Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen serving worldwide.

A family to love and be loved in return.

Leaders exercising godly values, who’ve been steadfast in the face of vicious attacks.

Journalists with the courage to report the truth.

The ability to exercise my mind, body, and soul.

Faith of the Pilgrims—half of whom died in the first year.

The U.S. Constitution.

Promises from the Bible.

I pray that you appreciate today and find peace with a spirit of Thanksgiving.

MORE

You can read more editorials from Jim McNeff here .

. You can find Jim McNeff’s books here.