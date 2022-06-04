Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) disclosed Friday that he is working on a plan to stop school shootings by employing U.S. Military veterans, the Daily Wire reported.

The statement from Graham comes on the heels of the Uvalde massacre in Texas that saw 21 people murdered at Robb Elementary School when an 18-year-old suspect opened fire before being fatally shot by responding law enforcement personnel.

“We have hundreds of thousands of well-trained former military members who could bring a lot to the table in terms of school security,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “ROTC instructors with firearms training should be allowed to possess weapons to enhance school security.”

“I will be working to create a certification process that allows former military members to go through school security training and become available to school districts throughout the country,” Graham continued. “It is time to mobilize our retired and former service members who are willing to help secure our schools. Our schools are soft targets. They contain our most valuable possession – our children, the future of our country – and must be protected. ”

In conclusion, Graham emphasized, “Schools should be treated like courthouses, banks, capital buildings, etc when it comes to security.”

Meanwhile, Democrats hope to incrementally disarm law abiding Americans, as if that will solve the problem of evil in the hearts of mass murderers.

If guns were the problem then this would not be a relatively new phenomena. Historically, a higher percentage of households had weapons than today, yet mass shootings have dramatically increased in recent years.

Until the U.S. gets the “heart” piece figured out, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon, we need to harden the soft targets in America, beginning with our schools.

