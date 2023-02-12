Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A self-described “witch doctor” in Georgia was taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman in Duluth during a “cleansing ritual,” according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Hassan Shalgheen. He faces several charges, including rape and false imprisonment, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Police said the woman connected with Shalgheen on social media and went to his apartment for a “ritual” cleansing last Sunday evening.

After she arrived, he told her to remove all of her clothing and then forced himself upon her, according to a police report obtained by FOX 5.

Shalgheen was booked at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on the following charges: Two counts of rape

False imprisonment

Theft by taking

Sexual battery His bond was set at the meager sum of $5,900. As of Saturday afternoon he remained in jail, FOX reported. Duluth police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.