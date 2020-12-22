Seattle police broke up what participants are calling an “antifa soccer” game and arrested seven people Sunday in Cal Anderson Park, where the city recently cleared a homeless encampment.

According to the Seattle Times, the park, on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, has been the site of a homeless encampment and a hub for protest activity since the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone that demonstrators formed following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis this spring.

SEATTLE POLITICIAN WHO CUT POLICE FUNDING, CALL THE POLICE TO PROTECT HER

A nearby police station remains surrounded by concrete blocks following arson attempts this summer.

Video of the encounter shows several officers walking toward the soccer game, and the dispute, which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. “You all do realize the double standard here, right?” a participant tells police who arrived to remove the black-clad group.

After one wannabe Pelé spit on a responding officer, six others that identified as Antifa, attempted to unarrest the budding soccer player. According to witnesses on the scene, a large group surrounded the officers when additional police were called to the scene.

Sunday’s incident was preceded by the clearing of the park by law enforcement on Friday when 24 people were arrested.