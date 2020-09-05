Popp said offenders are more successfully brought to account in the legal system when a case was investigated and built by a member of the elite DUI Unit, King 5 reported .

“You know that when you get a DUI case from a member of the DUI squad you can expect a high level of excellence and attention to detail, which is critical in these cases in court,” Popp said.

Michl and the other members of the DUI squad are working with their union and command staff to try to salvage the unit, which is set to be scrapped by mid-September.