Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb claimed Saturday that after being asked to speak at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) event this summer, he was uninvited Friday because of his conservative politics.

“We were pretty disappointed by a call we got yesterday,” Lamb said in a Twitter video on his “Mark Lamb for U.S. Senate” handle. “For those of you who don’t know, we lost our 22-year-old son our 11-month-old granddaughter and our soon-to-be daughter-in-law in a tragic car accident in December.”

He added that the suspect who crashed into them has since been charged with DUI.

Because of that, Lamb said, he and his wife, Janel, were “honored” when they were asked to be the keynote speakers at a Phoenix MADD event in July.

Janel said they would have been a “perfect fit” for the event because “we’re in law enforcement and also have lost our kids to a drunk driving accident.” Sheriff Lamb added, “We were very much looking forward to it, so you can imagine our disappointment and shock yesterday when we got a call uninviting us as the keynote speakers.” He said it was because of his politics. “The things that I stand for have offended a few people, people who don’t know me, who only listen to the media, have made a complaint to the national level MADD.” Lamb said he also found it “disturbing” to find out that MADD said it “supports fair and equitable traffic safety enforcement. MADD recognizes that we must do better to address inequities in traffic stops.”

The Senate candidate said he disagrees with that assertion.

“On behalf of the great men and women that put on this badge every day and do this job I say that is incorrect. They do a great job and deserve to be stood up for,” he said, adding that he “probably” wouldn’t have accepted the invitation to speak if he had originally known their stance about inequities in traffic stops.

“I do, however, accept their un-invitation to be their keynote speakers, and I hope we send a message to all these companies and organizations, even great organizations like MADD, that have gone that woke way. And we have to send a message that we won’t tolerate this anymore,” he said.

“I would have never brought politics into this, but they did, and so since politics is going to play a part in it” he said he is focused on ending what he called their and others “woke insanity” with his Senate run.

MADD was founded in 1980.