Police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos, KSDK reported.

The news agency is not aware of any charges against the McCloskeys at this time, and the warrant served Friday evening was just for the firearms.

The McCloskeys attorney Joel Schwartz confirmed a search warrant was issued at 8 p.m. Friday night, but would not say what was taken from the home. Schwartz also said he does not know where the handgun is.

This was the scene on the day of occurrence in late June: