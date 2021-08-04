Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis couple who became well-known after they were pictured brandishing firearms to defend their property as Black Lives Matter agitators vociferously marched outside their property last year received a pardon from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, according to an announcement from his office.

The pardons for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are in their 60s, were granted July 30. In total, Parson, a Republican, granted 12 pardons and two commutations, Fox News reported.

The pair pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the June 2020 politically inflated event. They received fines as a result of their pleas.

Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for threatening the intimidating demonstrators passing by with an AR-15 rifle and was fined $750. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to harassment and was given a $2,000 fine. However, the lawyers did not did not lose their law licenses or their firearms in conjunction with the court proceedings.

“It’s a correction of something that should have never happened in the first place,” Mark McCloskey told Fox of the pardons.