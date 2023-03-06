Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

St. Louis, Missouri – The irony of Mark and Patricia McCloskey is that before their home was attacked by Black Lives Matter riots, they leaned to the left on social issues and even decided to remain in crime ridden St. Louis.

That was then and this is now.

In an exclusive interview, Fox Digital reported that the married St. Louis personal injury lawyers faced the “worst days of our lives” after they were slapped with felony charges by a Soros-backed district attorney for “defending” their home during the Black Lives Matter riots.

“The only unforgivable crime in America is standing up against the left,” Mark McCloskey told Fox News Digital.

Mark said that he and his wife were victims of a “political persecut[ion]” by DA Kimberly Gardner over a June 2020 clash with BLM, which they continue to maintain was an act of self-defense.

As riots raged in the weeks that and months that followed the death of George Floyd, the couple, in their 60’s, four d themselves facing down rioters that broke down their iron gate, ignoring a sign saying “no trespassing” while screaming threats of arson and rape at them.

The couple brandished weapons, on their own property, and it when they saw the video of the incident, it was then that the McCloskey’s knew “….that it was too big of an event for the left to avoid punishing us for it.”

The McCloskeys were both charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon by DA Gardner, who is currently facing pressure to resign. In contrast, nine BLM protesters outside the McCloskey home were charged with misdemeanor trespassing, which prosecutors later dropped.

“In our case, we were [considered by Gardner] the worst criminals in St. Louis – despite the 262 murders we had in 2020 – by standing on our front porch and defending ourselves. We got leapfrogged over 6,000 other cases, other serious felonies,” Mark said.

Gardner then made a blunder on her campaign – she used the McCloskeys for fundraising, which caused her to lose the case from her roster over ethical concerns. A judge ruled Gardner “initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes.”

“Gardner is just as dumb as a sack of hammers,” Mark said, referring to Gardner’s campaign blunder.

Read More At Fox Digital