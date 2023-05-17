Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. LOUIS – Kim Gardner, the embattled George Soros-funded prosecutor in St. Louis, has officially resigned. Her immediate departure comes more than two weeks earlier than expected. She’s been in the crosshairs of a legal effort by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to fire her for reportedly neglecting her duties.

Gardner’s tenure has been mired in scandal and allegations of misconduct. She announced earlier this month that she would resign as St. Louis circuit attorney, the city’s top prosecutor, effective June 1. However, the progressive Democrat changed course on Tuesday, saying she would be depart immediately, Fox News Digital reported.

“The circuit attorney has worked with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and his office to ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place to handle cases that prioritizes public safety. Effective immediately, Kimberly M. Gardner will end her service as the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney,” the Circuit Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Ms. Gardner has been committed to serving the people of the city of St. Louis and has done all she can to ensure a smooth transition. Further inquiries about ongoing cases can be directed to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”