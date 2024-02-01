Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Details revealed in a search warrant application shed new light on the investigation into the shooting homicide of three people in Coon Rapids, Minn., last Friday and implicates one of the decedents in suspected drug trafficking.

Killed midday Friday were Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her adult son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39. Two children under the age of five belonging to Jungwirth and Trejo Estrada were rescued safely from the home by law enforcement.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, of Fridley was taken into custody later that day and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder related to the killings.

The incident began just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday when police were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest after receiving an emergency call to a single-family residence. A voice could be heard over the phone asking where the money was. Upon arrival, police found a deceased male in the doorway, another deceased male in an office area, and a deceased female in a bedroom. All had gunshot wounds to the head, the charging document states.

Police found surveillance cameras mounted in the house, and also learned that a pole camera had previously been installed across the street from the home.

A review of audio and video from the various cameras showed a passenger vehicle pull up in front of the house. Three suspects exited the vehicle; two were dressed in UPS style delivery driver uniforms and one was carrying a cardboard box as if to appear that he was delivering a package. Seven minutes later, the three exited the residence and left in the same vehicle.

Surveillance from a bedroom camera inside the home showed Mingo hold the female and one of the males at gunpoint while demanding money. All parties left the bedroom with the two small children trailing behind. Mingo and the female eventually returned to the bedroom where he shot her at point-blank range. Charges indicate that at least one of the children may have witnessed the shooting.

An alert was issued for Mingo’s vehicle, and he was arrested just after 3 p.m. Friday in the vehicle while driving in Fridley. Police later found Mingo’s phone, which he had tossed from the vehicle as he was being pulled over.

Suspected drug trafficking

Details in a search warrant affidavit describe that Trejo Estrada had been under surveillance by the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET) since October, based on a tip from an informant that he was involved in the sale of illegal narcotics. The affidavit notes that Trejo Estrada had two prior drug-related convictions: one in Minnesota for fifth-degree drugs and one in Wisconsin for felony possession with intent to sell cocaine.

A warrant had been obtained to install a tracking device on Trejo Estrada’s vehicle, which provided data showing visits to a storage unit in Eagan. In December, a certified narcotics trained police K9 was used to conduct a “sniff” test on the door of the storage unit, and the K9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. The tracker also showed Trejo Estrada taking circuitous routes to and from his residences in St. Paul and Coon Rapids and to other locations. The affidavit stated that people involved in drug trafficking activity frequently take indirect routes between destinations in order to detect law enforcement surveillance.

Information obtained from a law enforcement financial database by a DEA task force officer also showed Trejo Estrada and Jungwirth had each wired large amounts of money numerous times to individuals in Mexico.

In January, investigators learned that Trejo Estrada’s lease at the Eagan storage facility had ended and that a box of trash had been left behind. Among the trash, investigators found MoneyGram receipts to parties in Mexico, mail and documents in the names of Jungwirth and Trejo Estrada, multiple vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana, multiple pound-size vacuum bags that were cut open, and latex gloves. Swab tests were collected from a glove and one of the vacuum bags that each detected the presence of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Four days prior to the triple murder, the tracking device on Trejo Estrada’s vehicle showed his vehicle at a storage facility in Golden Valley. Investigators took another swab test from the door handle of the storage unit, which tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

The affidavit for the search warrant on the Golden Valley storage facility indicates that not all facts pertinent to the investigation were included in the affidavit, only those facts necessary to obtain a search warrant, implying that the investigation may include a wider scope or more details not yet revealed.

Alonzo Mingo

A court document appears to show that Mingo was previously the subject of an ICE detainment on or around March 2019 when Ramsey County requested that ICE produce Mingo by order of the court to face charges in a pending case. However, an ICE spokesperson told Alpha News that the agency “has had no interaction with this individual.”

In October 2018, Mingo had been charged in Ramsey County with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A charging document in that case says Mingo was suspected of dealing drugs with a group at a St. Paul gas station. Mingo resisted arrest at the time, and a firearm stolen out of Illinois was found on his person. The complaint noted that Mingo had previously been convicted of numerous felony crimes of violence, making him ineligible to possess firearms. Court records show that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office dismissed the firearm case against Mingo in February 2021 “in the interest of justice.”

Corresponding federal court documents show that Mingo was charged in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm related to the same arrest. The federal indictment summarized at least five violent crime convictions against Mingo in Cook County, Ill., between 2006 and 2017.

Mingo was federally convicted on the gun charge in 2020 and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. Records show Mingo was released from federal custody in February 2023, at which time he was subject to three more years of supervised release and was placed into a “re-entry” program in Minnesota.

The murder charges against Mingo state that he was employed by UPS until early January 2024, and a UPS uniform was found in a backpack in Mingo’s vehicle upon arrest.

Fingerprints on the box left behind at the Coon Rapids residence following the shootings were a match to Mingo.

Mingo was denied a public defender during his first court appearance on the new murder charges on Monday. The Anoka County prosecutor also filed a motion to seek aggravated sentencing.

Mingo is being held on $5 million bail and his next hearing scheduled for Feb. 8.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.