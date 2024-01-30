Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – A murder suspect dressed as a UPS driver and carrying a bogus parcel barged into a home and gunned down three people, law enforcement officials said.

The triple homicide occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Coon Rapids, a suburb of Minneapolis, according to a press statement issued by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agency said it received an “open-line” 911 call with “sounds of a disturbance in the background.” Personnel from the Coon Rapids Police Department, Blaine Police Department, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of 94th Avenue NW in the City of Coon Rapids.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered one female and two males deceased inside the residence. The victims were later identified as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39, Law&Crime reported.

A few hours later, police arrested Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, on three counts of second-degree murder, according to the news outlet.

A pole camera mounted across the street from the home showed Mingo, dressed in the UPS outfit, and two other men leave his car while carrying a cardboard box as if he were making a delivery, Law&Crime reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Video surveillance apparently showed Mingo leading a man at gunpoint into a bedroom with Jungwirth and two children under the age of 5 present.

Mingo reportedly demanded money from the man and woman prior to removing them and the kids from the room, police said.

Next, video showed him taking Jungwirth back into the bedroom where he proceeded to shoot her in the head, according to law enforcement authorities.

Investigators did not reveal in the affidavit how Reyes-Jungwirth and Estrada were murdered. The entire ordeal lasted about seven minutes, police said.

Although the kids were “crying hysterically,” neither child was injured.

Several hours later, Mingo was located in his Nissan driving near 73rd Ave. NE and Baker Rd. and taken into custody. Investigators recovered the UPS shirt and vest Mingo allegedly used during the homicides along with the cardboard box he was seen carrying up to the home. They also found a phone that he reportedly tossed out of his car before being arrested.

Although Mingo denied committing the murders, police obtained witness statements and fingerprints in addition to the video evidence that places him at the scene.

It’s unclear if authorities are still looking for the additional two men who were originally seen with Mingo.

Karen Tomaszewski Hill, a UPS spokesperson, told the Associated Press that Mingo was a seasonal employee “who only worked for the company for a short time,” which ended mid-January.

Estrada was allegedly engaged in selling narcotics out of the home and sending money back to relatives in Mexico, KARE 11 reported, citing a search warrant affidavit.

During a search at a storage unit belonging to Estrada, investigators found magic mushrooms, marijuana, methamphetamine and a “white powder.”

Estrada had been the target of a Twin Cities drug task force investigation prior to the murders. Though police have not disclosed a motive, narcotic trafficking appears to be related to the killings.

On Monday, Mingo’s bond was set by a judge at $5 million. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.