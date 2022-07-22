TULSA, Okla. – On Thursday, an alleged robbery suspect found out that he should have listened to his elementary school English teacher when he tried to rob a local convenient store but gave up after he asked for “small bills” but the attendant thought he asked for “Marlboros.”

“He placed a sling bag on the counter and demanded the, “small bills”. The frightened clerk asked him to clarify. Garcia said, “small bills” again. The shaken clerk thought he said Marlboros and turned to the cigarette counter while asking, “Marlboro Reds”? Garcia told him “Marlboro 100s” apparently settling for cigarettes. During the verbal exchange Garcia became frustrated in his inability to pull off the robbery and aborted the attempt. He filled his bag with energy pills from a register display, paid for some Black and Mild cigars then ran from the store. Garcia jumped on a bus to make his get away but got off after he saw police cars behind the bus.”

The suspect exited the bus and was arrested for attempted robbery AFCF, commission of a gang crime AFCF, and wearing a mask while committing a felony.