Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose was sentenced to death last week for murdering two correctional officers during an escape from a prison transport bus in 2017, according to reports.

Dubose, 29, was convicted of the double homicide and related crimes on Monday and the jury unanimously agreed to condemn him to death on Thursday, Fox News reported.

Dubose and another inmate, Donnie Rowe, slipped out of their cuffs on June 13, 2017, while on a transport bus in Putnam County, prosecutors said during trial.

Once he was unrestrained, Dubose burst through an unlocked gate at the front of the bus and disarmed one of the correctional officers. He subsequently shot Sgt. Christopher Monica, the guard, and then Sgt. Curtis Billue, the driver, both in the head.

Security cameras on the bus recorded the violent crimes as roughly 30 other prisoners witnessed the murders. Upon their escape they fled the area, southeast of Atlanta.

The pair of escaped cons stole at least three vehicles and held a couple captive in their effort to elude authorities. They were captured three days later in Tennessee, CBS News reported.

Rowe was also convicted of murder in September. However, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the jury couldn’t agree on whether he should be executed.

At the time of the murders and his escape, Dubose was already serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery.

During trial, his defense attorney acknowledged guilt, but unsuccessfully argued that Dubose was intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for the death penalty.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...