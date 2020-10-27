Rhode Island State Police want to know who is behind several social media posts they say revealed personal information about multiple Providence police officers.

According to Col. James Manni, investigators learned of three separate posts specifically naming three different officers last weekend.

“One in particular had some type of threat in the narrative,” Manni told NBC 10 News.

Moreover, Manni said the posts also included officers’ addresses.

Since officers reside outside the capital city, State Police took over jurisdiction in the investigation.

“We take every matter where there’s a threat against anyone in the state seriously, but especially a police officer,” Manni said, while declining to give specifics on the posts.

In a statement to NBC 10 News, the union representing Providence police officers said the posts are a “direct threat” and put officers’ innocent family members in danger.

The officers who were specifically named in the posts, who haven’t been publicly identified, have been notified for their own safety, Manni said.