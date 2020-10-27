NEW YORK — Nxivm leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison Tuesday for running a twisted sex-slave cult where women were branded like cattle and forced to sleep with him.

The 60-year-old convicted sicko — who billed himself as a Ghandi for the wayward, only to be unmasked as a perverted master manipulator — had faced as little as 15 years on seven felony charges ranging from sex-trafficking to racketeering, child pornography and forced labor, New York Post reported.

But Brooklyn federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis ensured that Raniere would remain in prison for life, saying he has yet to show any remorse for his crimes.

“To him, the brave victims … are liars,’’ Garaufis said in bringing down the gavel on the sex-trafficker, including ordering him to pay a $1.72 million fine.

“Mr. Raniere remains unmoved. … [He] has therefore failed to demonstrate remorse,’’ instead maintaining “to this day that he’s done nothing wrong,” the judge said.

Raniere stood stoically as he was sentenced.

Over the course of the day, a slew of victims appeared before the judge to tell their tales of sexual, physical and mental abuse at Raniere’s hands.

The cult leader then addressed the judge as his accusers stared at him, the Post reported.

“I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges,’’ Raniere said. “But it’s also true I see all of this pain.

“They’re lying for a reason, and that reason stems from me,’’ he said.

“I do feel deep remorse, but I do not feel remorseful for the crimes I did not commit.’’

Raniere then even looked at his accusers — and lauded them for speaking in court, even though he said they were lying.

One of those who spoke — his first “sex slave” — told the judge that the cult leader took her virginity at age 15.

India Oxenberg, the daughter of TV actress Catherine Oxenberg, also said Raniere starved her to make her look like a 12-year-old while raping her.

During the trial, other victims — former Nxivm members — testified that they also were turned into sex slaves, with Raniere branding them above their genitals with his initials, making them wear dog collars and go to bed with him, starving them and forcing them to have sex with others.

Raniere allegedly got three sisters from Mexico pregnant at one point — then ordered them to have abortions. He locked one of them in a single room for two years because she kissed another man, the woman said.

Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza referred to Raniere during closing arguments as “a con man, a predator, a crime boss,” New York Post reported.

Judge Garaufis was expected to come down hard on the now convicted twisted pervert, and he did.