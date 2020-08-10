Retired Denver police officer Daril Cinquanta never forgot the man who shot him while he was on duty in 1971. So when the man, Luis Archuleta, escaped from prison in 1974, the officer kept his assailant on his mind. Now, fast forward several decades. As a retiree, Cinquanta made it his mission to track down Archuleta; and he did.

Cinquanta spent years reaching out to contacts hoping to develop leads on Archuleta’s whereabouts. In the 1980s, information led him to believe that Archuleta was in San Jose, Calif., but it was a dead end.

Moreover, Archuleta’s escape was even highlighted on the television show “America’s Most Wanted.”

Yet, Cinquanta’s persistence paid off after nearly 50 years when he got an anonymous call on June 24 suggesting that he look up a name: Ramon Montoya.

The caller believed that the fugitive who shot Cinquanta was going by that name, and provided an address in Española, N.M., about 25 miles north of Santa Fe, reported the New York Times.

Some investigative footwork discovered that Montoya had been charged in 2011 with DUI. When Cinquanta searched the arrest, the person in the booking photo looking back at him was a considerably older version of Archuleta.

Acting on information Cinquanta shared with the Española Police Department and the F.B.I., the authorities on Aug. 5 arrested Archuleta, 77, who also used the alias, Larry Pusateri, according to the Times report.

Lawrence Pusateri in 1973. (Photo via Santa Fe New Mexican)

Archuleta had been living under the identity of Ramon Montoya for almost 40 years, the F.B.I. said. He lived in a modest Española home that he shared with a woman, the authorities said.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that many of the people in Archuleta’s neighborhood knew little about a Ramon Montoya.

“I told people it was like a hobby,” Cinquanta, 72, said of his efforts to find his assailant. “I mean it kind of was. He shot me, he was dangerous and he was out there.”

According to the New York Times, Cinquanta and Archuleta’s paths first crossed on Oct. 2, 1971, when rookie Officer Cinquanta spotted Archuleta in a car with two women.

To him, Archuleta looked “like a bad guy,” he recalled.

Indeed, five months earlier, Archuleta had been serving a sentence for burglary and drug possession convictions. However, he escaped from a California prison “after putting dummies in the form of blankets and pillows in his bed,” according to an F.B.I. affidavit.

Cinquanta initiated contact with Archuleta, requested his identification and asked him to get out of the vehicle.

The two walked to the rear of Archuleta’s car, where he pulled a gun from his waistband. Cinquanta tried to reach for the firearm as the two men struggled for control. In the process, Archuleta shot Cinquanta in the stomach and fled.

“Back in those days, we didn’t have bulletproof vests, nor did we have radios that came out of the car,” Cinquanta said. “So I had to crawl to the car to call for help.”

An F.B.I. affidavit tells a sweeping story of Archuleta’s return to Colorado, and later, his second escape from confinement, according to the Times.

Investigators tracked down Archuleta months later, after he was arrested in Mexico on drug-trafficking charges. As he was being booked, officials learned of his warrants in the United States. In 1973, he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon of a police officer and sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

However, his prison confinement ended nearly 17 months later when Archuleta escaped from a state hospital in Pueblo, Colo., with another inmate, Sidney Riley.