BARSTOW, Calif. – A female teenager wanted in connection with a mass shooting outside of a Denver nightclub, and has evaded authorities for more than a month, was arrested Thursday morning in Barstow, California.

Members of the Denver Police Department, the Barstow Police Department and task force officers tracked Keanna Rosenburgh to the city in San Bernardino County and took her into custody. The desert community is about 115 miles northeast of Los Angeles and approximately 156 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Investigators say Rosenburgh shot five people outside a nightclub in Lower Downtown Denver on Sept. 16. Prior to the gunfire, security personnel refused to admit her to the club since they believed she was using identification that belonged to someone else, KTLA reported.

Rosenburgh briefly left, but then returned to speak with security before she opened fire toward people at the club as she departed.

Fortunately, all five victims survived their injuries, according to KDVR.

“With assistance from the community through tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, Rosenburgh was identified as the suspect,” police said in a press release. “Through extensive investigative efforts, Denver Police Fugitive Unit investigators determined the suspect was in Barstow, California, and further investigation and surveillance led to the arrest this morning.”

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that Rosenburgh is a juvenile but did not disclose her specific age or release her booking photo.

However, the New York Post reported her age to be 17.

Keanna Rosenburgh was identified as the suspect due to tips from the community. ( Denver Police Department)

Rosenburgh is being held on eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide. It’s unclear if she’ll be charged as an adult.