NEW YORK — The pendulum might be swinging a bit in New York City as retired police captain and current borough president of Brooklyn was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday.

Eric Adams, the former cop, won the June 22 primary bringing an end to a contest plagued by chaos and confusion, the Washington Examiner reported.

Adams served as an officer in the New York City Transit Police and then the New York City Police Department for 22 years, retiring at the rank of captain.

Adams registered as a Republican in 1997 before switching back to the Democratic Party in 2001, according to the Board of Elections.

The final round of results for the mayoral contest showed Adams with 50.5% support and his next-closest rival in the ranked-choice election, Kathryn Garcia, with 49.5% support, according to the Examiner.

The former captain’s politics have leaned liberal, but with progressives advancing their agenda he has voiced a need for lawful behavior.