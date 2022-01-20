Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DUNBAR, W.V. – A West Virginia reporter was struck by an automobile while broadcasting on live TV Wednesday, video shows.

Tori Yorgey is a reporter at WSAZ-TV in West Virginia. She was outside getting ready to report on a water main break in Dunbar when an SUV appeared in the shot and hit her, sending her crashing into the camera, Fox News reported.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” Yorgey said, as she spoke to news anchor Tim Irr, who was in the split-screen.

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022

“Wow, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr said.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” she said. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK.”

As the live broadcast continued, Irr asked Yorgey where she was hit by the car, because he just saw her disappear, the anchor said.

“I don’t even know, Tim,” she replied. “My whole life flashed before my eyes.”

“Uh, it can happen,” said Irr.

The driver of the SUV could be heard apologizing as Yorgey assured her she was fine.

“Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are OK,” Yorgey said.

“I thought I was in a safe spot, but maybe we need to move the camera over a bit,” the reporter said as she collected herself following the incident.

Yorgey eventually continued reporting on the story, which originally brought her to the scene.