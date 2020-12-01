NEWARK, N.J. — A man described as an up-and-coming New Jersey rapper was gunned down in a broad-daylight shooting in Newark, according to video and law enforcement authorities.

Corey Thompson, who goes by the name “Tripple Beanz,” was murdered in the 300 block of Avon Avenue in New Jersey’s largest city just before 1 p.m. Friday.

In the stunning surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post, Thompson, 29, is walking to his parked car when two masked men get out of an SUV, saunter across the street and open fire.

The gunmen fire several times as Thompson rolls in the street, the video shows. One of the triggermen appears to fire a final shot at the rapper’s head at close range before running off.

WARNING: VIOLENT CONTENT

DFG Recording Studio mourned Tripple Beanz’s death in an Instagram post.

“A superstar in the making and more importantly family here,” the studio wrote. “Genuinely was tryna change his life around.”