New York City – Charges have been dropped against a teenage rapper who was accused of shooting an NYPD officer earlier this year. Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old gangbanger and rapper who goes by the stage name “must,” was facing charges stemming from a fight he engaged in this past January where he allegedly shot 27-year-old police officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg while he was already on probation for a prior gun case.

The city Law Department released a statement that said Williams “cannot be prosecuted” without elaborating why.

According to police, Williams’ gun went off while he was in the middle of a scuffle with an officer who was responding to a call concerning a disorderly gathering of people.

Blaze Media reports that Williams is reportedly a member of the Reywey Crew, a subset of the Crips.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle set the gangbanging and rapping teenager’s bond at $250,000 in February. Williams was able to quickly post it after receiving a signing bonus from his contract with Interscope Records.

In a prepared statement, the city Law Department said, “Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot.”

“Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter,” the statement continued.

Patrick J. Lynch, the president of the NYPD Police Benevolent Association, said that the decision to drop the charges against Williams was “absurd.”

He said, “This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets. There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask: why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”