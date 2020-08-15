DENVER — A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway police officer was in critical condition with multiple stab wounds and a suspect was fatally shot in a lethal encounter Saturday morning in Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they were investigating the officer-involved shooting in the area of East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive. DPD said that its officers were not involved, 9News reported.

BNSF Railway confirmed in a statement to the news organization that one of their officers was injured in the line of duty.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said that before 9 a.m., the BNSF officer approached a man who was trespassing on their property. Moreover, the suspect was wanted on a felony warrant. When confronted, the suspect began stabbing at the officer with a knife. As a result, the officer then used a firearm and the suspect was killed. SEATTLE BLM PROTESTERS DEMAND WHITE RESIDENTS ‘GIVE UP THEIR HOMES’