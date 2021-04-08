Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















ALBION, Mich. — Officials have declared that racist graffiti found in Albion College was done by a black student, according to Michigan Live.

On April 5, Albion College students tweeted that “there have been more than 12 racist incidents within the past week” at the educational institution. “Someone has to put an end to this @albioncollege put security cameras in the hallways, whatever is going to bring punishment to this BLATANT racism.”

(Note, the messages were subsequently removed.)

This graffiti, which included messages such as “white lives matter” and “white power,” turned out to have been allegedly created by a 21-year-old black male, Post Millennial reported. This person also is said to have written such messages as “666” on top of a Star of David, alongside “let’s kill all N*****.” There were also references to the Klu Klux Klan.

The Albion police brought the male suspect in for questioning, where he admitted to doing most of the graffiti, according to Chief Scott Kipp. The student was not identified. He was released. It is unclear whether any charges will be brought against him.

The investigation will be forwarded to Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges when it’s complete, Michigan Live reported.

Images of the racist graffiti quickly went viral across social media platforms, with one local outlet posting the story accompanied with pictures that they censored “due to it being so offensive.”

HAPPENING NOW: Albion College students are hosting a campus boycott. Some students say they don’t feel safe on campus over recent racial incidents. @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/OURDp0DEOf — Trisha McCauley (@TrishaWWMT) April 5, 2021

College officials have stated on Twitter that the student had been acting alone. As a result of this incident, the student has been suspended by the college and removed from their property pending an investigation, Post Millennial reported.

The college didn’t address the nature of this incident directly on Twitter, instead saying that they “know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community.”

Day 3: Albion College students are boycotting class, fighting for injustices they say are happening on campus. Full story tonight on @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/t6RD4FATh4 — Trisha McCauley (@TrishaWWMT) April 8, 2021

Some Albion College students even went so far as to boycott classes.

“We will change and heal together as a community, because we are committed to doing the work,” they added.