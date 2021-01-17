Share—and speak up for law & order...















GEORGIA — Pro-police Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been temporarily suspended for the next 12 hours for posts that the social media platform claims could lead to a “risk of violence,” according to a statement by her office Sunday evening.

“Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation,” Greene said in a statement. “The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control. If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having an conservative view…the censorship has got to stop.”

Greene is a freshman congresswomen from Georgia. Her posts flagged by Twitter claimed that actions taken by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, led to potential voter fraud in the state during the Nov. 3 presidential and Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, Fox reported.

In addition to being a Trump supporter, Greene has always been outspoken in her advocacy for police as well as law and order. As a result, she’s been highly scrutinized by the media.