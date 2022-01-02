Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GEORGIA — A pro-police congresswoman who has always supported the institution of law enforcement had her Twitter account permanently banned on Saturday, according to a report.

When conservatives disseminate details that do not meet the approval of liberal elites, it frequently gets categorized as “false information” despite what is often well-sourced research. As a result, social media tends to arbitrarily punish users without justifiable evidence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is the latest victim. She had her personal verified Twitter account permanently banned for spreading “misinformation” related to COVID-19, the social media company said Sunday, Fox News reported.

“We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

The feisty congresswoman responded to the decision on GETTR, a conservative social media platform founded by Jason Miller, a former aide and spokesman of former President Donald Trump.

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene wrote. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

“VAERS” is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and is a government website co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VAERS accepts and analyzes reports of adverse events (possible side effects) after a person has received a vaccination.

On Saturday, Greene had tweeted about an “extremely high amount of covid vaccine deaths” that she said are “ignored,” Rolling Stone reported.

Twitter had temporarily suspended Greene’s account on several occasions over the course of the pandemic for alleged misinformation, according to Fox.

In August she was suspended for one week and threatened with a permanent ban after she said COVID-19 vaccines were “failing.”

However it’s categorized, the high number of people who’ve contracted COVID-19 after they’ve been “vaccinated” is undeniable.