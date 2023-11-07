Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A Jewish man who was counter-protesting a pro-Palestinian demonstration died on Monday after falling and hitting his head during an altercation in California, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 69-year-old Paul Kessler. The agency said Kessler succumbed to injuries sustained at dueling demonstrations on Sunday in Thousand Oaks. His death is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kessler was supporting Israel when he became involved in a scuffle with pro-Palestinian protesters around 3:20 p.m. During the confrontation he suffered a head injury, authorities and family friends said.

According to an autopsy conducted on Monday, Kessler’s manner of death was categorized a homicide, and the cause of death was blunt force head injury, the sheriff’s office noted.

Kessler received a blow to the head prior to getting knocked to the ground, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing deputies.

Moshe Bryski is a local rabbi from Chabad of Agoura Hills. He told the New York Post that Kessler’s death was “just a tragedy” as he confirmed the man was a counter-protester to a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Bryski said Kessler’s wife was “in a state of total shock” when he called her Tuesday morning.

“You don’t expect people to go to a rally and not come home,” Bryski said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said in a press statement.