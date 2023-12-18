Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – President Biden’s son Hunter is not the only Biden offspring with a tax problem. Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley owes approximately $5,000 in income taxes, according to lien documents obtained by the New York Post on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s Philadelphia County office notified Ashley Biden, 42, that a $5,079.44 tax lien had been imposed on her property, Fox News Digital reported, citing a Dec. 1 notice.

The government uses liens to recoup funds from unpaid taxes. In the case of the first daughter, she had two liens placed on her property for failing to pay 2015 and 2021 income taxes. Her father was vice president in 2015 and president in 2021 when she allegedly failed to pay her taxes.

Ashley Biden evaded $1,691 and $1,956 in tax payments for both those years, respectively, according to the New York Post.

Hence, the government imposed liens of $2,736 and $2,249, along with a $94.44 filing fee, according to documents in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas.

Hunter Biden was slapped last week with with nine-count federal indictment for failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax returns, Law Officer reported.

The indictment made public alleges that he failed to pay “at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...