Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – President Biden’s son Hunter Biden was indicted in California Thursday on a slew of felony tax charges. The indictment made public alleges that he failed to pay “at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019.”

Special Counsel David Weiss recently impaneled a federal grand jury in Los Angeles that was weighing evidence related to potential tax crimes. As a result, Biden was slapped with nine criminal counts that include failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax returns, according to CNN.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” prosecutors said in court documents, adding that he “willfully failed” to pay the owed taxes “despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

Prosecutors said the President’s son brought in more than $7 million during that period of time, which included money he received from Burisma, CEFC China Energy, and others, the Daily Wire reported.

Prosecutors also allege in the 56-page indictment that he “subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company” by withdrawing millions of dollars outside of its payroll and tax withholding process.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” prosecutors asserted.

Biden still faces a federal indictment from September regarding a gun charge. He was charged with three counts related to false statements made on a federal application to purchase a firearm.

According to the Daily Wire, Biden claimed he was clean of drugs in October 2018 when he purchased a handgun. He later wrote in his memoir that he was addicted to crack cocaine at the time.