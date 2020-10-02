President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter early Friday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

Hope Hicks, one of the president’s senior advisers, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The president’s scheduled rally in Orlando, Florida, was canceled.

On Thursday evening, President Trump tweeted that they were starting the “quarantine process.”

At midnight, he announced that he and the first lady had tested positive.

