COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A porn performer who pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hitman to kill the father of her three children has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Katrina Danforth, 32, who performs under the name “Lynn Pleasant,” was sentenced in Idaho federal court on Tuesday, court documents obtained by Fox News state.

“Defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a term of 120 months,” a sentencing order for the adult film actress reads.

Additionally, Danforth was ordered to “immediately” pay a special assessment fee of $100. She also received a fine of $1,000.

Following her 10-year sentence, court papers state that Danforth will be placed on supervised probation for three years, Fox reported.

The 32-year-old was arrested in December 2018 by federal agents in Washington state.