After struggling with Thayer, Erwin managed to get him into handcuffs and administer lifesaving techniques, Mina said.

Mina said deputies were already in the Rolling Oaks subdivision after multiple reports of attempted burglaries involving the same ax-wielding man, so authorities arrived at the deputy’s home shortly after she called for help, ClickOrlando reported.

Thayer was treated and released from a local hospital, before getting booked into jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon.

Moreover, he is also facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery for an incident that occurred just prior to the one involving the off-duty deputy.