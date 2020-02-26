ABILENE, Texas – The Abilene police chief says he is going to resign and offered a rather unusual explanation. He plans to pursue a personal relationship with the police chaplain, and would apparently like to do so without a conflict in interest.

In a letter to the Abilene City Manager on Tuesday, February 25, Chief Stan Standridge said he intends to maintain a dating relationship with Chaplain Beth Reeves and his decision “has caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership.”

He said in the letter he is going to leave the police department as soon as he gets a job at another police department in Texas, which he is currently looking into, reported CBSDFW.

Chief Standridge has served with the Abilene Police Department for 25 years.

The Abilene Police Department tweeted, “Our beloved Chief is leaving the City he’s called home for many years. He has seen us through some amazing years and has helped this Department grow and become a great law enforcement agency. We will miss you Chief…”

Here is Chief Standridge’s letter to the City Manager Robert Hanna: