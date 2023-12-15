Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Stephen Owsinski

There are different police programs in which cops cater seasonal fulfillment and joy around the year-end holidays, especially around Christmas, ensuring many hearts are uplifted, spirited, and festive…all compliments of first responders and police organizations.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, rolled out a complete ensemble of various law enforcement deputies and public safety wares for children and adults residing in a unique residential facility for folks with special needs.

And the exuberance and joy of the recipients bubbled over the brim, with seasonal celebration among Santa and first responders reaching for the stars.

From the deputies at the OCSO and staff of the Fraternal Order of Police: “Yesterday was a heartwarming and memorable day at The Russell Home for Atypical Children, a beacon of hope and care in Orange County for over 70 years. In a special holiday visit, OCSO deputies with the Fraternal Order of Police, delivered holiday gifts to the residents.

(Photo courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

“The smiles on everyone’s faces were priceless as Santa, accompanied by our deputies, handed out the gifts, spreading happiness and warmth. The excitement didn’t end there! The residents also had a wonderful opportunity to interact with the horses from our Mounted Unit.

“Moments like these are invaluable and remind us of the profound impact of kindness and community spirit.”

Indeed, one of the highlights of this annual event was the Orange County deputies assigned to the Mounted Unit, whose horses attracted just as much attention as Santa.

Equine therapy is known as a positive feature for people with special needs. Pet therapy is increasingly prevailing, with individuals wielding stress or others with varying disabilities being captivated by an array of animals whose appearances and personas invite touching moments to cherish.

(Photo courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

My daughter, a non-verbal, severely autistic young lady (23), is being rehabilitated in a specialized facility similar to The Russell Home. Any pet therapy interactions were always met with subdued behavior and noticeable curiosity. One other thing: she gravitates toward cops, especially marked police cruisers. Behavior analysts theorize it is because of her dad whose police car she saw all the time, parked in the driveway when she was much younger.

Through the years, some special needs children took it upon themselves to elope from the facility. Each time, local law enforcement was contacted and responded, using all resources to safely recover and return the individual to the residential treatment home.

One of the static feats among elopements is that they typically run to, not from, the sight of a police cruiser. Seems our brothers and sisters with special needs duly recognize community figures who deliver special deeds. That noteworthy aspect circles back to our unique Christmas occasion in Orange County…

As we heard in the brief description (link above), several months of efforts in planning, collecting gifts, and coordinating for the big day, involves many sworn and non-sworn police personnel playing roles in the process, including organizing with facility staff throughout the quarter leading up to the planned event.

Christmas lists are collected months in advance. A lesser-known factor in aggregating all the gifts for so many people is that much of the shopping is done by police officers’ spouses and family members.

My department has a solid group of police family members doing all the legwork: shopping, hauling, and wrapping all gifts. Now you know: many elves are dressed in blue, too.

Graciously, many retailers learn about law enforcement agencies’ programs to donate gift items for the holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s) and/or monetary support to help bring events to fruition. However, the bulk of holiday offerings come directly from respective police unions whose members manage to muster funding to procure goodies for every demographic under the sun.

Quietly, first responders and their families endeavor to see every heart is happy, gift-giving in various forms to suit the special occasions hallmarked on calendars, year after year.

Without sullying our story and diminishing the gleeful souls who were elated by the presence of deputies delivering good cheer, the backward-thinking, selfish police abolitionists failed to consider the sanctity of individuals who thrive around public safety figures bearing special gifts for special people, resulting in everyone’s lives being positively impacted.

As The Russell Home administrator Betty Turner said, “They may be special needs but they have hearts, they love their community, and they love the sheriff’s office.”

This article originally appeared at the National Police Association and was republished with permission.