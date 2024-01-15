Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Serbian man who was gunned down in front of his family has reportedly been identified as a hitman on Interpol’s wanted list, according to reports.

A gunman shot and killed Darko Geisler, 43, in front of his wife and three-year-old son as they returned to their home in Brazil last week. Police learned during the homicide investigation that Geisler was allegedly a hitman wanted by Interpol for multiple contract killings.

“Investigations showed that he lived here clandestinely and under a false Slovenian name,” the lead officer on the investigation, Luiz Ricardo Lara Dias Jr., told reporters on Friday, the New York Post reported.

Dias said that Geisler’s murder could be connected to his past dealings as a criminal.

Local police conferred with the Slovenian consulate in São Paulo over the victim’s passport, which turned out to belong to a citizen from Slovenia who lost it in 2017.

Authorities said that further investigation regarding Geisler’s online photos revealed that he was a Serbian hitman wanted for multiple homicides and possession of weapons and explosives charges in Montenegro.

Investigators believe Geisler fled from Montenegro to Bosnia after a man at a prison gate was killed on Christmas Day in 2014, Fox News reported.

After the homicide, Geisler disappeared. Authorities now believe he had been residing in Brazil under the alias for the last nine years.

Geisler met his future wife sometime around 2015 or 2016. She said she had no idea of her husband’s true identity. He reportedly told people that he worked as a carpenter and gained money from a business he owned back in his “home country” Slovenia.

Law enforcement authorities in Brazil and Montenegro are joining forces on the investigation into Geisler’s death.

