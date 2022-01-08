Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRAZIL — A giant portion of a lakeside canyon wall dislodged from a scenic location in southern Brazil, smashing into three boats, killing at least one tourist and leaving 15 others injured Saturday, according to reports.

The deadly incident was captured on video as boaters screamed while watching the giant slab of rock dislodge from a canyon wall and splashdown in the water, smashing boats in its path.

The dreadful incident occurred at Furnas Lake, city of Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, the New York Post reported.

Rovilson Teixeira has worked as a guide in the tourist area for the last six years. He was horrified at the sight of the canyon wall separating and falling into the water, crushing those below.

Firefighters at the scene of the freak accident at the canyons of Furnas Lake, city of Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on Jan. 8, 2022. ( Minas Gerais Fire Department)

“We are completely shocked, and nobody really knows how many victims are involved,” he told Brazilian reporters. “There is not just one, not just two but probably many deaths. There are a lot of people with injuries. The region is full of ambulances that have come from other parts of the state to help the victims. No one is sure about the size of this tragedy.”

Brazil’s president commented on the stunning catastrophe.

“We have to comfort the families who are waiting for bodies to show up,” said President Jair Bolsonaro. “This is something we can do with the Navy and the Fire Department in Minas Gerais.”

Hence, a spokesman for the Brazilian Navy said they are opening an investigation into the tragic occurrence.