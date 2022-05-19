Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was forced to make an urgent landing after a duck crashed into the cockpit during flight, according to authorities.

The police air support unit was returning after assisting a local law enforcement agency in Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday when a duck suddenly smashed through the windshield, MSP spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank said in a tweet.

The collision left a massive hole in the windshield, exposing the cockpit, authorities said. Moreover, one of pilots sustained a head injury, The Kansas City Star reported.

Nevertheless, crew members were able to safely get the chopper on the ground at St. Paul Airport, Shank confirmed.

The helicopter involved is a Bell 407, Shank said. He also shared pictures that show feathers scattered across the cockpit controls.

The injured pilot was treated for a head injury at a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.